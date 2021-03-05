The Shirk Report – Volume 620
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– When you momentarily forget about the pandemic
– One trip only, everyone knows the rules
– Milkyway out here asking the important questions
– IT’S GOOD RIGHT!?
– Every damn time
– Every week for the last year
– That’s insane
– They found a quack in the ice!
– Memes, where are they now
– Had to look at a map just to confirm
– Feels like a participation medal at this point
– What did you think was going to happen
– Ever seen a cat with a bowl cut?
– Anyone else forget the decameter even existed until right this moment?
– When someone tells me a length in decameters
– Time’s ticking
– This is the way
– Who can relate?
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– I ate the world’s cheapest Michelin-starred meal, a $2.25 street-food dish in Singapore
– I’m All For Letting the Free Market Decide Things Unless..
– A Beginner’s Guide to NFTs
– No One Food Item Is ‘Bad’ For You
– Revolutions and NAND gates, eight cents, wholesale
– In Iceland, 18,000 Earthquakes Over Days Signal Possible Eruption on the Horizon
– Kobe Bryant, Jerry West and the draft workout that changed NBA history
– The moments that could have accidentally ended humanity
– Email and Slack Have Locked Us in a Productivity Paradox
– How to Build an Artificial Heart
5 VIDEOS + Mjölnir
HERE’S TO A SIZZLING WEEKEND
