Mar 19, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 622

the-friday-shirk-report

 

The Sifter is back on Instagram after a 10-year hiatus. Check it out? https://www.instagram.com/twistedsifter/

 

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Got a treat for y’all
If expectations vs reality were a gif
Sup
Life comes at you fast
Have you heard of NFTs?
This week in specialized machines: Carrot harvester
Wait for it!
A guide to bottle sizes. Check out the Nabuchadnezzar!
10/10 trail sign
I have a confession
We’re living in a simulation
Transport me here
This guy found a mini wrestling ring at the thrift store. Best purchase ever
Where does he go?
“We’re going to make this as painful as possible”
In the sha-ha-sha-la-la-la-llow
Tell me more son
Parting words
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

I Miss Concerts
The story behind Albert Einstein’s most iconic photo
I have one of the most advanced prosthetic arms in the world — and I hate it
Sperm whales in 19th century shared ship attack information
2020 was a literally off-the-charts year
Casu marzu: The world’s ‘most dangerous’ cheese
A 25-Year-Old PhD Student Just Convinced Lego to Mass-Produce Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ as an Official Toy Kit
US Incarceration in Real Numbers
Here’s 10,000 Hours. Don’t Spend It All in One Place.
Excel Never Dies

 

5 VIDEOS + childhood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HERE’S TO A DELICIOUS WEEKEND

 

marching forward 29 The Shirk Report – Volume 622

 

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });

Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT

Comments

Copyright © 2021 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter