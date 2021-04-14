Apr 14, 2021
Cat with Bicolor Face Fathers Kittens of Each Color
We first profiled the striking split-colored faced ‘Narnia’ back in 2018. Born in France on March 28, 2017, Narnia recently fathered two kittens in each of his colors.
The siblings, gray-haired Phoenix and black-haired Prada, can be seen below. Originally believed to be a rare chimera cat, the owner says genetic testing proved that wasn’t the case. “A geneticist performed tests and [found] Narnia has only one DNA… there remains a mystery for science,” she said.
Narnia’s unique look has earned him a large following online and you can follow Narnia’s adventure’s on Facebook and Instagram.
