Apr 14, 2021

Cat with Bicolor Face Fathers Kittens of Each Color

Cat with Bicolor Face Fathers Kittens of Each Color 5 Cat with Bicolor Face Fathers Kittens of Each Color

 

We first profiled the striking split-colored faced ‘Narnia’ back in 2018. Born in France on March 28, 2017, Narnia recently fathered two kittens in each of his colors.

The siblings, gray-haired Phoenix and black-haired Prada, can be seen below. Originally believed to be a rare chimera cat, the owner says genetic testing proved that wasn’t the case. “A geneticist performed tests and [found] Narnia has only one DNA… there remains a mystery for science,” she said.

Narnia’s unique look has earned him a large following online and you can follow Narnia’s adventure’s on Facebook and Instagram.

 

 

Cat with Bicolor Face Fathers Kittens of Each Color 9 Cat with Bicolor Face Fathers Kittens of Each Color

Amazing Narnia
Facebook | Instagram

 

Cat with Bicolor Face Fathers Kittens of Each Color 3 Cat with Bicolor Face Fathers Kittens of Each Color

Amazing Narnia
Facebook | Instagram

 

Cat with Bicolor Face Fathers Kittens of Each Color 6 Cat with Bicolor Face Fathers Kittens of Each Color

Amazing Narnia
Facebook | Instagram

 

Cat with Bicolor Face Fathers Kittens of Each Color 4 Cat with Bicolor Face Fathers Kittens of Each Color

Amazing Narnia
Facebook | Instagram

 

Cat with Bicolor Face Fathers Kittens of Each Color 1 Cat with Bicolor Face Fathers Kittens of Each Color

Amazing Narnia
Facebook | Instagram

 

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });

Categories: ANIMALS, BEST OF
Tags: · , , , ,

Comments

Copyright © 2021 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter