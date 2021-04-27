Incredible Glass Wave Sculptures by Ben Young
We last featured the jaw-dropping art of Ben Young all the way back in 2014 (here and here). Since then, the Kiwi sculptor has continued to elevate his craft, combining laminated float glass and cast concrete in an endless ode to the surrounding landscape and ocean that inspire him.
The artist spends his time between New Zealand and Australia, and is a keen surfer and boat builder as well. Each of Young’s sculptural works are hand drawn, hand cut and handcrafted from clear sheet float glass, then laminated layer upon layer to create the final form. He constructs models, draws templates, makes custom jigs and then cuts the layers with a glazier’s hand-tool.
‘The way I use the glass enables me to portray so many different elements of my conceptual ideas’. Lighting plays a large part in the presentation of my pieces. When lit from beneath, the light reflects and gives off the illusion of the piece being brought to life. I hope viewers might imagine the work as something “living” that creates the illusion of space, movement, depth and sense of spatial being. I like to play with the irony between the glass being a solid material and how I can form such natural and organic shapes.’
We’ve included some of our favourites below but you can find many more at the links listed. Enjoy!
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
Comments