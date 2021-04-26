Their Last Photo on Earth Before Life on the ISS for 6 Months
What would you do on your last day on Earth for 6 months? Going to the beach and listening to the waves with your crew has got to be up there! The four-astronaut team arrived at the International Space Station on April 24th aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule ‘Endeavour’, becoming the first crew ever to be propelled into orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight.
The Endeavour capsule, also making its second flight, was launched into space on Friday atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
On board were two NASA astronauts – mission commander Shane Kimbrough, 53, and pilot Megan McArthur, 49 – along with Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, 52, and fellow mission specialist Thomas Pesquet, 43, a French engineer from the European Space Agency.
