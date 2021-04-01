Someone Invented a New Pasta Shape with a Hilarious Amount of Food Science Behind It
Behold! From the mind of James Beard Award winner Dan Pashman, comes CASCATELLI (Italian for “waterfalls”). Three years in the making, this brand new shape was created in collaboration with the artisans at Sfoglini.
Cascatelli is designed to maximize the three qualities by which Dan believes all pasta shapes should be judged:
Sauceability: How readily sauce adheres to the shape
Forkability: How easy it is to get the shape on your fork and keep it there
Toothsinkability: How satisfying it is to sink your teeth into it
If those aren’t real words they should be. And if the you’re still not convinced, check out these tantalizing graphics lol:
Pashman is the creator and host of The Sporkful food podcast. You can listen to the story of Dan’s quest to create this shape in a special Sporkful series entitled “Mission: ImPASTAble.”
4-packs of the new pasta are currently available for pre-order through Sfoglini’s website and are said to ship out in 12 weeks.
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });
Comments