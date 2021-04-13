Stone Faces by Ilan Adar (8 Photos)
In an ongoing series, artist Ilan Adar scours shorelines for stones, carefully arranging them into striking faces that he then preserves through photography. On Instagram he adds:
I see faces – The combination of the beautiful Mediterranean Sea, stone beaches, shadows and lights, cliff faces is the exact formula for me to create. What nature’s brings to me everyday. I’ve been working with all different art forms everyday and the rich variety of stones allows my imagination to create stone portraits like this.
Adar is a multi-faceted artist and you can also find paintings, sculptures, photographs and more at the links below.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
