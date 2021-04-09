The Shirk Report – Volume 625
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Let’s gooooooo
– Pain
– Even the one way sign agrees
– I’m not even mad, that’s a solid effort
– Spirit animal
– A guy walks into a bar
– A guys walks the plank
– Sneak level: 100
– The gauntlet is almost complete
– From eww to mmm real quick
– With all due respect
– Someone made a March Madness bracket for worst corporate buzzword
– In related news
– This was smooth
– This was smooother
– The old yawn and stretch executed to perfection
– Respect
– Sweet dreams
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Crate escape: Search for Irishmen who airmailed Brian Robson home
– Why Truck Trailers Have Quilted Rear Doors
– Illuminate: Honoring Victims of the Holocaust
– A Ruthless Ranking Of The 25 Best Muppets, According To Listeners
– I Called Off My Wedding. The Internet Will Never Forget
– Know Her: 20 ground breaking Artists at the turn of the 20th century
– Forbes Annual World’s Billionaires List
– FDA approves first test of CRISPR to correct genetic defect causing sickle cell disease
– Cycling is ten times more important than electric cars for reaching net-zero cities
– The Best Friends Can Do Nothing for You
5 VIDEOS + friends
The Galactic Federation interviews Earth for membership pic.twitter.com/okgC7L0IuH
— Vinny Thomas ¡ (@vinn_ayy) December 8, 2020
HERE’S TO THINGS GOING RIGHT THIS WEEKEND
