Apr 9, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 625

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Let’s gooooooo
Pain
Even the one way sign agrees
I’m not even mad, that’s a solid effort
Spirit animal
A guy walks into a bar
A guys walks the plank
Sneak level: 100
The gauntlet is almost complete
From eww to mmm real quick
With all due respect
Someone made a March Madness bracket for worst corporate buzzword
In related news
This was smooth
This was smooother
The old yawn and stretch executed to perfection
Respect
Sweet dreams
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Crate escape: Search for Irishmen who airmailed Brian Robson home
Why Truck Trailers Have Quilted Rear Doors
Illuminate: Honoring Victims of the Holocaust
A Ruthless Ranking Of The 25 Best Muppets, According To Listeners
I Called Off My Wedding. The Internet Will Never Forget
Know Her: 20 ground breaking Artists at the turn of the 20th century
Forbes Annual World’s Billionaires List
FDA approves first test of CRISPR to correct genetic defect causing sickle cell disease
Cycling is ten times more important than electric cars for reaching net-zero cities
The Best Friends Can Do Nothing for You

 

5 VIDEOS + friends

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HERE’S TO THINGS GOING RIGHT THIS WEEKEND

 

