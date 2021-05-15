May 15, 2021
This Kid Made His Own Cozy Atmosphere During Reading Time
Earlier this week, a grade 3 teacher in Cincinnati, Ohio shared this amazing photo of one of her students setting a cozy atmosphere for himself during reading time.
I’m not sure if the headphones are just for noise cancellation or if he’s actually listening to the fire, hopefully he gets to hear that delightful crackle!
I don’t know why, but this just puts a big smile on my face, this kid’s a legend!
This student created his own cozy atmosphere today and I absolutely love it 😂 pic.twitter.com/xBQKeJAQxj
— Ms. Mileham (@MariMilehamIHES) May 11, 2021
