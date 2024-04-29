Used Car Salesman Dishes On Which SUVs He Loves And Which He Would Never Buy
by Laura Lynott
It’s so difficult to pick a really good second hand car – one you’ll like and one that will run well for you.
It’s vital to get some advice – so this car expert could be just what you’re looking for!
In this video, second hand car dealer @officialrickthecarguy revealed to his followers the best used SUVs you can buy – and which SUVs didn’t make the cut.
As far as the latter, he says that even though Volkswagens are a hugely popular brand of vehicle, he would “stay away.”
Also, drivers should “want nothing to do” with the Ford Edge!
He also told how he doesn’t rate the Dodge Nitro or Durango.
He listed a bunch of problems he says the vehicles have – including bad transmissions and exhaust leaks.
On the other end of the spectrum, his favorites are the GMC Yukon, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Tahoe.
All of the vehicles are 2015 or newer.
Many commenters flat-out disagreed with his advice, as everyone had different experiences with these brands.
Watch the full clip here:
@officialrickthecarguy
#foryou #foryouviral #kingofcars #foryourpage #carguysbelike #rickdyer #bestsuv
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
People have their own views!
More vehicle love.
Disagreement here!
It’s interesting he didn’t mention Honda, either.
I feel like Toyota and Honda are probably the most popular.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · bad suv, car salesman, good suv, secondhand cars, tiktok, top, used cars, video, viral