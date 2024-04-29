Bride’s Sister Doesn’t Want To Wear A Dress At The Her Wedding, But When Her She Suggests A Pantsuit, Her Sister Says She’d Rather Wear Farm Clothes
There are two types of people in this world: the people who love dressing up, and those of us who would wear sweatpants every day if we could.
But even if you can’t stand nice clothes, there are certain times in life they are (sadly) required.
Weddings, funerals, graduations… you never want to be the shmuck in jeans and a “Vote For Pedro” t-shirt!
And while this bride’s sister might loathe dressing up, when the bride asked her to dress up for her wedding, she flat out refused!
AITA for making it clear that she needs to wear formal clothes and I seriously don’t care if it’s a dress or suit
I will try to keep this short.
I am getting married and I live in the south. My younger sister who is 16 is bouncing around with her clothing style.
She is now wearing more tomboy stuff which in general the family doesn’t care.
Most of the women work on a farm and most of the family wear male clothes when working.
Mostly due to pockets not being a thing for women clothes. So really no one is turning heads at her new clothes choice.
So when her sister called her saying she didn’t want to wear a dress, she said she didn’t have a problem with it, as long as she dressed formally.
My wedding is coming up, she gave me a call saying she didn’t want to wear a dress.
I said okay, go get a suit or pantsuit. She told me she didn’t want to do that either. She wanted to wear her day to day clothes.
I told her no and she needs to dress in formal attire.
But the sister wasn’t thrilled with this option either…
She told me she was uncomfortable with a dress and a suit seemed like too much.
I told her to show up in formal attire.
I don’t care what it is dress, pantsuit, suit. This started an argument about how she doesn’t want to wear any of that.
And soon the whole family was taking sides on whether the sister needed to dress up!
I told her I don’t care what she wears just as long as it is formal clothes.
She thinks I am a jerk and my mom thinks I am being too harsh on her.
I don’t think it’s that hard to dress formal for 5 hours.
Just wear something nice for one day!
It’s honestly not the end of the world.