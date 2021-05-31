May 31, 2021
These Single Brushstroke Paintings are So Soothing to Watch
In an ongoing series, artist Hanna Lee Tidd paints beautiful works with a single, continuous brushstroke. The artist has amassed a huge following on TikTok and Instagram for her lovely paintings and illustrations. Many fans are drawn to her videos where you can see the process of how each of her works come to life.
Below you will find some of our favourite one line paintings but you can see many more at the links below. If you’re interested in prints or original works, check out her storefront!
