May 27, 2021
Small Scale Classical Architecture Carved Into Chunks of Raw Marble and Limestone
We first profiled the incredible work of Matthew Simmonds back in 2014. Since then, the sculptor has continued to explore his life-long fascination of stone buildings and sacred architecture; carving miniature architectural spaces out of raw chunks of marble and limestone.
Drawing on the formal language and philosophy of architecture, Simmonds’ work explores themes of positive and negative form, the significance of light and darkness and the relationship between nature and human endeavour.
