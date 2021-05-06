May 6, 2021

The Incredible Tattoos of Eva Karabudak

 

Born in a small coastal town in Turkey, Eva Karabudak has gained international renown for her one-of-a-kind, intricately detailed, micro-realism tattoos.

In less than a decade, her extraordinary skills have propelled her from doing street murals to fund her studies at The Fine Arts Academy of Ankara, to owning and operating her own tattoo studio in Istanbul, and most recently, opening a new studio, Atelier Eva, in New York City.



 

 

Eva Karabudak tattoo art gallery 2 The Incredible Tattoos of Eva Karabudak

Artwork by Eva Karabudak

 

Eva Karabudak tattoo art gallery 14 The Incredible Tattoos of Eva Karabudak

Artwork by Eva Karabudak

 

Eva Karabudak tattoo art gallery 8 The Incredible Tattoos of Eva Karabudak

Artwork by Eva Karabudak

 

Eva Karabudak tattoo art gallery 15 The Incredible Tattoos of Eva Karabudak

Artwork by Eva Karabudak

 

Eva Karabudak tattoo art gallery 1 The Incredible Tattoos of Eva Karabudak

Artwork by Eva Karabudak

 

Eva Karabudak tattoo art gallery 5 The Incredible Tattoos of Eva Karabudak

Artwork by Eva Karabudak

 

Eva Karabudak tattoo art gallery 7 The Incredible Tattoos of Eva Karabudak

Artwork by Eva Karabudak

 

Eva Karabudak tattoo art gallery 13 The Incredible Tattoos of Eva Karabudak

Artwork by Eva Karabudak

 

Eva Karabudak tattoo art gallery 17 The Incredible Tattoos of Eva Karabudak

Artwork by Eva Karabudak

 

Eva Karabudak tattoo art gallery 16 The Incredible Tattoos of Eva Karabudak

Artwork by Eva Karabudak

 

Eva Karabudak tattoo art gallery 9 The Incredible Tattoos of Eva Karabudak

Artwork by Eva Karabudak

 

Eva Karabudak tattoo art gallery 11 The Incredible Tattoos of Eva Karabudak

Artwork by Eva Karabudak

 

Eva Karabudak tattoo art gallery 6 The Incredible Tattoos of Eva Karabudak

Artwork by Eva Karabudak

 

Eva Karabudak tattoo art gallery 12 The Incredible Tattoos of Eva Karabudak

Artwork by Eva Karabudak

 

Eva Karabudak tattoo art gallery 19 The Incredible Tattoos of Eva Karabudak

Artwork by Eva Karabudak

 

Eva Karabudak tattoo art gallery 10 The Incredible Tattoos of Eva Karabudak

Artwork by Eva Karabudak

 

Eva Karabudak tattoo art gallery 3 The Incredible Tattoos of Eva Karabudak

Artwork by Eva Karabudak

 

Eva Karabudak tattoo art gallery 18 The Incredible Tattoos of Eva Karabudak

Artwork by Eva Karabudak

 

Eva Karabudak tattoo art gallery 4 The Incredible Tattoos of Eva Karabudak

Artwork by Eva Karabudak

 

