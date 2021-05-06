May 6, 2021
The Incredible Tattoos of Eva Karabudak
Born in a small coastal town in Turkey, Eva Karabudak has gained international renown for her one-of-a-kind, intricately detailed, micro-realism tattoos.
In less than a decade, her extraordinary skills have propelled her from doing street murals to fund her studies at The Fine Arts Academy of Ankara, to owning and operating her own tattoo studio in Istanbul, and most recently, opening a new studio, Atelier Eva, in New York City.
Below you will find some of our personal favourites but you can see much more on her Instagram page.
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });
Comments