May 28, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 632

the-friday-shirk-report

 

The Sifter is back on Instagram after a 10-year hiatus. Check it out? https://www.instagram.com/twistedsifter/

 

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Good vibes only
Perfectly balanced
Freaked out for a second
So that’s where my gardening gloves went!
Company loyalty is dead
Look ma, no strings
Pierogi perfection
Majestic af
Still think about this
Now that we’re on the subject
And to wrap up our film section, someone pointed out this Toy Story easter egg.. a hooker
This probably feels amazing
They saw his blue hat and thought he was one of them!
Never going in the water again
The perfect peel doesn’t exi—
The perfect potato doesn’t exi—
Love this
And this
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Ask Yourself Which Books You Truly Love
One Man’s Amazing Journey to the Center of the Bowling Ball
How cities will fossilize
“Friends” and the illusion of perfect adult friendships
How advertisers target you
Here’s How People Tried To Buy Happiness During The Pandemic
Pour One Out for These Weird Wearables That Totally Failed
The Mystery of Magic’s Greatest Card Trick
The Long, Strange Life of the World’s Oldest Naked Mole Rat
Eric Carle, Creator Of ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar,’ Has Died

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BLAME THE CAT THIS WEEKEND!

 

my cat is a thief The Shirk Report – Volume 632

 

Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT

Comments

Copyright © 2021 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter