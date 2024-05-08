If You Want To Trash Your Boss On Glassdoor, Be Prepared To Use Your Real Name
by Trisha Leigh
One of the best things about the internet is the ability to be anonymous (pretty much) when you want to be.
It can also be one of the worst things about the internet, but that’s not the subject of this article.
People have been hopping onto the site Glassdoor for years to basically drag their bosses and employers in the hopes that they can help other job seekers make better decisions.
Until now, you’ve been able to post anonymously.
Glassdoor has updated its policies and is now adding real names to accounts without even asking first.
One user called “Monica” discovered this information the hard way, according to Ars Technica.
She contacted Glassdoor support to try to get her information taken down – or delete her account – but instead the populated her account with her real name.
Not only that, she learned that deleting her account wouldn’t mean her reviews or identifying information would disappear.
She could file a takedown request, but it could take up to 30 days to process.
“Since we require all users to have their names on their profiles, we will need to update your profile to reflect this. Your anonymity will still be protected.”
Tech-savvy experts aren’t convinced, since the names would still be available in the database and subject to hacking or subpoena.
Glassdoor has been legally forced to reveal users names in court before, and other sites have been ruined after clever hackers leaked user information.
A Glassdoor spokesman tried to smooth things over, though.
“When a user provides information, either during the sign-up process or by uploading a resume, that information will automatically cross-populate between all Glassdoor services, including our community app Fishbowl. When using Glassdoor and Fishbowl, there is always the option to remain anonymous. Users can choose to be fully anonymous or reveal elements of their identity, like company name or job title, while using our community service.”
A second statement also did not address concerns about hacking or court orders to turn over documents.
“Glassdoor is committed to providing a platform for people to share their opinions and experience about their jobs and companies, anonymously – without fear of intimidation or retaliation. User reviews on Glassdoor have always and will always be anonymous. In the Glassdoor community, users always have the choice to post with their name or post anonymously with their company name or job title. Glassdoor has never and will never reveal a user’s name alongside their content, unless that is what the user chooses.”
Glassdoor does have a good track record for protecting users’ privacy, but that seems to have changed, according to attorney Aaron Mackey, when they acquired Fishbowl in 2021.
“If Glassdoor’s purpose is really to empower employees to speak candidly about a variety of things that might occur in their work, having the potential for your name to be associated with it, and having no choice but to provide Glassdoor with a real name is a problem.”
Which means that, whether or not they’re sued, there is potential for people to be identified.
Since the two sites are linked and you’re required to sign up for both, deleting all of your information also isn’t easy.
It all adds up to the fact that changing data practices can leave users open to being identified and perhaps retaliated against at work.
“Glassdoor now requires your real name and will add it to older accounts without your consent if they learn it, and your only option is to delete your account.”
Use at your own risk.
It seems like there are probably safer ways to vent your frustrations at work.
