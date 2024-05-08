An Instacart Driver Delivered Food To The Address They Were Given, But Found Only A Burned-Down House
by Matthew Gilligan
A delivery driver posted a video and showed what happened during one of her Instacart deliveries and it’s downright depressing.
She went to deliver food to a customer…only to find out that their house had burned down.
The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: you’re insta cart order brought you to a burnt down house.”
This was not a pretty picture and she also wrote “no it was not the wrong house” to thwart any doubts.
Sad!
Let’s see the video.
@exotic_landscape
We were so lost. An no it was not the wrong house. #fyp #instacart #foryoupage #viral #trending #fypシ
And here’s how people reacted.
This TikTokker thinks they know what happened.
Another viewer shared their thoughts.
This person asked a question…
I feel sorry for those folks.
Hopefully they land on their feet soon!
