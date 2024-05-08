May 8, 2024 at 10:36 am

An Instacart Driver Delivered Food To The Address They Were Given, But Found Only A Burned-Down House

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@exotic_landscape

A delivery driver posted a video and showed what happened during one of her Instacart deliveries and it’s downright depressing.

She went to deliver food to a customer…only to find out that their house had burned down.

Source: TikTok/@exotic_landscape

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: you’re insta cart order brought you to a burnt down house.”

Source: TikTok/@exotic_landscape

This was not a pretty picture and she also wrote “no it was not the wrong house” to thwart any doubts.

Sad!

Source: TikTok/@exotic_landscape

Let’s see the video.

@exotic_landscape

We were so lost. An no it was not the wrong house. #fyp #instacart #foryoupage #viral #trending #fypシ

♬ original sound – CFB_Daily

And here’s how people reacted.

This TikTokker thinks they know what happened.

Source: TikTok/@exotic_landscape

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@exotic_landscape

This person asked a question…

Source: TikTok/@exotic_landscape

I feel sorry for those folks.

Hopefully they land on their feet soon!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter