These Embroidered Landscapes by Katrin Vates are Beautiful
Katrin Vates is an embroidery artist that has started to gain a following online for her beautifully embroidered landscapes.
Vates grew up in a small town in Siberia, but now calls the United States home where she raises her family. In an interview with Le Temps de Broder, Vates says she’s been an artist her whole life but didn’t start to embroider ‘seriously’ until she was in her 40s, after the birth of her second child.
Vates says her favourite fabric is an unprimed, dense canvas typically used for painting and that she normally doesn’t like to use hoops or frames during embroidery. The interview is wide ranging and worth checking out if you want to learn more.
Below you will find some of our personal favourites but you can see much more, including lots of progress pics on Instagram! Vates says she plans on opening an Etsy store by the end of the year. Until then you can enjoy her lovely works here.
[h/t Kottke]
Categories: ART, BEST OF
Tags: · art, embroidery, landscapes
Comments