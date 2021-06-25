Jun 25, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 636

the-friday-shirk-report

 

The Sifter is back on Instagram after a 10-year hiatus. Check it out? https://www.instagram.com/twistedsifter/

 

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Let’s goooooooooooo!
Flavour country
Incoming Dad joke
Big brain marketing
The vent is a lie
We’ll miss you Conan
lol @ this Tigger meme | another one you say?
I thought this was gonna end differently
Just so we’re clear | Also Shrek
Pocket cat
This pic on reddit was simply titled, “my son, the thief”
Mid-air refuelling
Robotic painting
Whatever this thing is
And the Oscar goes to
Damnit he’s right
The accuracy
This is amazing
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

A Slimy Calamity Is Creeping Across the Sea
Lord of the Roths: How Peter Thiel Turned a Retirement Account for the Middle Class Into a $5 Billion Tax-Free Piggy Bank
A Tribute to ‘Good King’ Conan
Japan proposes four-day working week to improve work-life balance
Generational amnesia: The memory loss that harms the planet
She Fell Nearly 2 Miles, and Walked Away
There Is No Statistical Comparison for the Brilliance of Jacob deGrom
Why the N64 Controller Design Was So Weird
The Shady, Secret History Of OnlyFans’ Billionaire Owner
The Abandoned Houses of Instagram

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GET OUT, IT’S THE WEEKEND!

 

joon julie 106 The Shirk Report – Volume 636

 

Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT

Comments

Copyright © 2021 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter