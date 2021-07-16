Jul 16, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 639

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
The way this cat says she’s ready to come in
Let’s dive in
Did you hear about the soccer?
Yoink
This out of order sign
When you forget what’s in which hand
Take me here
Throwing miniature pottery
Excuse me?
When your parents move down the street from you
On the subject of coffee
Okay let’s keep rolling with this
Houston..
The nostrils when he goes underwater
This whole sequence is amazing
Moving buddies
Grandparents, they’re the best
Your weekly inspiration
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

How To Have Difficult Conversations
Google engineer who criticized company in viral comics on why he finally quit
Instagram Has Become SkyMall
The 2021 Audubon Photography Awards: Winners and Honorable Mentions
Is It Time to End the Olympics?
Different Cultures Define Happiness Differently
The Truth Behind the Amazon Mystery Seeds
The world’s most endangered sound
The unreasonable effectiveness of just showing up everyday
The incredible story of Shavarsh Karapetyan, a Soviet swimming champion who dove into Armenia’s Lake Yerevan and saved dozens of lives

 

5 VIDEOS + octopi

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BOB’S YOUR UNCLE THIS WEEKEND!

 

