His Mother Makes Big Breakfasts Every Morning Even Though He Doesn’t Eat Breakfast. When She Refuses To Stop, He Ends Up Kicking Her Out.
by Ryan McCarthy
A mom’s number one job is to know what’s best for their kids, even when they might not know it themselves!
From giving valuable life advice to passing down family recipes, you never really stop learning from your Mom.
But at the same time, sometimes it’s hard for Mom’s to accept that their kids are all grown up, and might not exactly want their help and knowledge!
Well that’s exactly what happened to this user, whose Mom insisted on making him breakfast while she stayed with him despite his protests.
While this may seem like a nice gesture, OP said it was wasting all of his food, and ended up kicking his Mom out because of it!
Did he go too far? Decide for yourself?
AITA for asking my mother to leave because she won’t stop wasting my food.
My baby sister just had a baby and our mom came to help. My sister and her husband live in a tiny apartment with no room for my mom.
I agreed to let her stay with me since I live only eight blocks away. It’s walkable. My plan was to Uber her over in the morning and pick her up after work.
I only eat one meal a day during the week. Supper. I have coffee for breakfast and some fruit for lunch.
On Saturday I treat myself to a good breakfast and Sundays I take the woman I’m dating for brunch.
And in classic Mom fashion, OP’s mother decided this wasn’t enough food for her growing boy!
My mother decided that this was unacceptable. She got up early and went through my fridge and freezer to make me breakfast.
I told her that I appreciate it but that I do not usually eat breakfast. She said that was stupid.
I very clearly communicated to her that she was welcome to eat anything in my home but to please not make me breakfast as it was a waste.
She made breakfast the following day. I walked out without eating it. I figured worst case scenario I could eat it for supper.
But when OP got home, there was no supper to be found!
She threw it out since I didn’t eat it. I told her once more to please not waste my food.
She made breakfast for me the next day. I asked her if she was developing dementia. She is wasting my food for no good reason.
I’m not poor or anything but wasting food is a pet peeve of mine. She said I was being ungrateful for her help and she was doing it to be nice since I was letting her stay with me.
I explained to her again that I did not need, want, require, or desire breakfast during the week. She said she understood.
Judging on her actions the next day, “understood” was used loosely.
She made me breakfast the next day. I had had enough. I took her luggage with me when I dropped her off at my sister’s home.
I told my doorman that my guest was no longer welcome.
I got so many messages from her and my sister all day long. Even my dad called me to ask me to change my mind. I said no.
He had to drive up and rent an Airbnb close to my sister because my mom was too scared to stay by herself. He’s retired so he didn’t miss work or anything.
And while OP reiterated that he could afford the food, he said the real issue was the wasting!
My sister came over alone to talk to me. She said I was being a complete ass and that I could afford the food my mom was wasting. I said I could but that I didn’t want to.
She literally used up two months worth of my food. She made up huge breakfasts that I didn’t even eat. I keep all my bacon in individual servings.
She thawed out three for every breakfast. One for her and two for me. And I ate zero.
So when OP’s Mom asked to move back in, he had some conditions for her.
My father has asked me to let her back in. I said I would under the condition that she understand that my food is completely off limits to her.
She can pay for her own food. I said I would make room in the fridge and freezer for her. She said I was being ridiculous and petty.
So my dad is staying neutral but my mom and sister think I’m a jerk. My girlfriend thinks the whole thing is hilarious band refuses to get involved.
I mean, its a good sentiment on OP’s Mom’s part, but if how many times do you have to lay the rules for your own house before it gets ridiculous!
Reddit was proud of OP for sticking to his guns, with many people thinking his Mom was trying to pull a power move on him!
And this user was reminded of a time her Mom insisted on being “helpful”.
This user’s Mom was even banned from doing their laundry after she couldn’t help but make comments about it!
And finally, apparently making a huge breakfast is in the blood of all Mom’s, much to this user’s chagrin!
Come on mom! Know your role!
