The Shirk Report – Volume 640
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– The differences are many but they are both amazing
– Finally a reason to post this clip
– An iconic photo from the Bezos space launch
– If they get to go to space we at least get to make memes | And opine
– NEED
– Thanks, I absolutely hate it
– Don’t leave me
– Fast thinking driver puts out car on fire
– This is the fire extinguisher at the NASA Kennedy Space Center
– Check out these specialized scissors for cutting wrapping paper
– Consider yourself warned
– I’m not even mad, that’s amazing
– The universal feline stretch
– The zoom on lenses today is crazy
– This moth doesn’t even look real
– Ditto for this dude
– Story time!
– Go that way!
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Adam Ondra Is the World’s Most Accomplished Climber. He May Not Win an Olympic Medal
– Reflections as the Internet Archive turns 25
– Signs of Life on Mars? NASA’s Perseverance Rover Begins the Hunt
– Every Book Lover Should Fear This Graph
– The Day the Good Internet Died
– What antivaxx posts on Facebook really look like
– ‘We Don’t Need Another Michelangelo’: In Italy, It’s Robots’ Turn to Sculpt
– Japan’s Oldest Surviving Cookbook Ryori Monogatari (1643)
– One of the biggest myths about EVs is busted in new study
– What Will Happen to My Music Library When Spotify Dies?
5 VIDEOS
Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT
