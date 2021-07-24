Jul 23, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 640

the-friday-shirk-report

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
The differences are many but they are both amazing
Finally a reason to post this clip
An iconic photo from the Bezos space launch
If they get to go to space we at least get to make memes | And opine
NEED
Thanks, I absolutely hate it
Don’t leave me
Fast thinking driver puts out car on fire
This is the fire extinguisher at the NASA Kennedy Space Center
Check out these specialized scissors for cutting wrapping paper
Consider yourself warned
I’m not even mad, that’s amazing
The universal feline stretch
The zoom on lenses today is crazy
This moth doesn’t even look real
Ditto for this dude
Story time!
Go that way!
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Adam Ondra Is the World’s Most Accomplished Climber. He May Not Win an Olympic Medal
Reflections as the Internet Archive turns 25
Signs of Life on Mars? NASA’s Perseverance Rover Begins the Hunt
Every Book Lover Should Fear This Graph
The Day the Good Internet Died
What antivaxx posts on Facebook really look like
‘We Don’t Need Another Michelangelo’: In Italy, It’s Robots’ Turn to Sculpt
Japan’s Oldest Surviving Cookbook Ryori Monogatari (1643)
One of the biggest myths about EVs is busted in new study
What Will Happen to My Music Library When Spotify Dies?

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GO OUTSIDE THIS WEEKEND

 

stay outside bugs tweet The Shirk Report – Volume 640

 

