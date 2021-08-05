5 Buildings That are Definitely Up to Something
Although this was supposed to just be a silly little post about houses with shifty eyes, I actually learned that most of these houses can be found in Sibiu, Romania and the windows (eyes) on the rooftops were designed to ventilate attics where meat, cheese, and grain were stored. This would prevent too much sunlight getting through and spoiling the food. [source]
More interestingly, these ‘Sibiu Eyes’ became a protest symbol in Romania. Excerpt below from Atlas Obscura:
Starting in the winter months of 2017, hundreds of thousands of people in Romania came out to protest, after a newly elected government moved to decriminalize corruption and put laws into place that could help politicians escape investigation. The slogan, Vă vedem, appeared on their streets under suspicious, slanted eyes.
And that’s why I love the Internet. Learning something new and interesting from what I thought were just some funny pictures of houses with suspicious eyes 🙂
