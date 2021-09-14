Sep 14, 2021

This Remote Controlled Semi is Actually a PC (13 Photos)

Reddit is ripe with great subreddits with passionate and active communities. PC Master Race is a fun and inclusive subreddit for people that love PCs and the culture around building your own computer.

Reddit user imthatguy77 of the Scale Builder’s Guild recently shared an interesting PC build—inside a remote controlled semi truck!

Below you will find some close ups of the build. For those wondering, yes it absolutely works (PC and RC). Temp? 55C CPU and 37C GPU under load. Specs? See below:

– Intel i5 9400F
– EVGA Z370 Stinger
– EVGA 2060 KO GPU
– GSkill Ripjaws 16GB DDR43600
– EVGA 120 AIO
– Tamiya 1/14th scale Mercedes Arocs Semi Truck and Container Trailer

via imthatguy77 on reddit

 

 

