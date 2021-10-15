Oct 15, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 652

the-friday-shirk-report

 

The Sifter is back on Instagram after a 10-year hiatus. Check it out? https://www.instagram.com/twistedsifter/

 

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
When you miscalculate the height
Nobody puts Babe in the corner
Spread your wings and fly my angel
“Take these 10 side streets and then make an aggressive left onto the world’s busiest street”
Spooky season
Had to do a double take
Playoff baseball will make you turn your cane into a voodoo stick
She was not feeling dad’s new haircut
So that’s why they’re called that
The betrayal
Speaking of lemons
When the humans leave for the day
Pizza for one
Wait til you see the pie
This light installation is wild
Slicing cheese
If you’re feeling stressed, just remember..
Rock on
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Why so many of us are casual spider-murderers
How AP Journalists Sent Photos From the Field in the 1980s
The Nature Conservancy’s 2021 Global Photo Contest Winners
Pimp My Ride Actually Kind Of Sucked Behind The Scenes
Flat Earth FC: the football club who represent a conspiracy theory
What if other human species hadn’t died out
For every 25 likes this gets, we’ll make Jason Kidd’s collar bigger
The miraculous eco-town with a 20-storey wooden skyscraper
Highways to the horizon: A 10,000-mile road trip around the US
13 Inventors Killed By Their Own Inventions

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IN EX HAHA LE LE THIS WEEKEND

 

shocktober 152 The Shirk Report – Volume 652

 

Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT

Comments

Copyright © 2021 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter