Nov 1, 2021

10 People That Definitely Made Halloween Awesome This Year

 

Halloween is great. Whether it’s getting creative to make your costume, making people laugh, or letting loose and being wacky for a day; Halloween is a great opportunity to just express yourself. And of course candy, so. much. candy.

Below are some of our personal favorites from this past weekend’s festivities that we came across on reddit. We can’t wait to see what people come up with next year!

 

 

1. Giant Lava Lamp

 

2. This DMV Employee

best funny halloween costumes 2021 4 10 People That Definitely Made Halloween Awesome This Year

 

3. A Giant Camera That Actually Takes Photos

 

4. Steve Buscemi as his “How do you do, fellow kids?” character/meme from 30 Rock

best funny halloween costumes 2021 7 10 People That Definitely Made Halloween Awesome This Year

Costume via Forke on reddit

 

5. He Dressed His 2-Year-Old Triplets Up As Hobbits

best funny halloween costumes 2021 5 10 People That Definitely Made Halloween Awesome This Year

 

6. Office Team Dressed as Dominoes

best funny halloween costumes 2021 3 10 People That Definitely Made Halloween Awesome This Year

 

7. An Anti-Faxxer

best funny halloween costumes 2021 8 10 People That Definitely Made Halloween Awesome This Year

 

8. He Built a Speederbike from Star Wars

 

9. Ms. Frizzle from the Magic School Bus

best funny halloween costumes 2021 1 10 People That Definitely Made Halloween Awesome This Year

Costume via nukemgt on reddit

 

10. Happy Halloween from The Queen!

best funny halloween costumes 2021 6 10 People That Definitely Made Halloween Awesome This Year

 

