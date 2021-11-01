Nov 1, 2021
10 People That Definitely Made Halloween Awesome This Year
Halloween is great. Whether it’s getting creative to make your costume, making people laugh, or letting loose and being wacky for a day; Halloween is a great opportunity to just express yourself. And of course candy, so. much. candy.
Below are some of our personal favorites from this past weekend’s festivities that we came across on reddit. We can’t wait to see what people come up with next year!
1. Giant Lava Lamp
Costume by Tragopandemonium on reddit
2. This DMV Employee
Costume via aaronbrown on reddit
3. A Giant Camera That Actually Takes Photos
Costume via Throwawaylism on reddit
4. Steve Buscemi as his “How do you do, fellow kids?” character/meme from 30 Rock
Costume via Forke on reddit
5. He Dressed His 2-Year-Old Triplets Up As Hobbits
Costume by Wolfie305 on reddit
6. Office Team Dressed as Dominoes
Costume via Stuck_in_a_depo on reddit
7. An Anti-Faxxer
Costume by thatszamora on reddit
8. He Built a Speederbike from Star Wars
Costume via JoeProHero7 on reddit
9. Ms. Frizzle from the Magic School Bus
Costume via nukemgt on reddit
10. Happy Halloween from The Queen!
Costume via beta_bunny on reddit
