Nov 11, 2021
These Paintings Just Keep Going and Going and Going
Digital artist Pablo Andrés Pozo has gone viral for his astonishingly detailed digital paintings that seem to zoom out forever. In order for the resolution to remain sharp we assume these are vector-based drawings.
Below you can see the two works gained the most attention online, however you can see more of Pablo’s fantastic artwork on TikTok and Instagram.
