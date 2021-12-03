The Shirk Report – Volume 659
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– When you simultaneously win and lose
– My hopes and dreams, ages 13-30
– The perfect cat costume doesn’t exi..
– Fridge lightbulb and felt pads on all chairs
– FYI
– Please?
– The most majestic thing you will see this week
– Swiss Army hammer
– This guy, casually collecting lava samples
– At 174 ft, this is the tallest building in South Dakota
– This reply killed me
– We’ve come full circle
– You know it’s choppy on the ocean when
– Never break character
– Maybe, maybe, maybe
– Dad leaves review after visiting daughter’s kitchen
– It’s soup season
– Have a good one
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– The Most Frequently Used Emoji of 2021
– Why 11 Babies Have Been Born in Antarctica
– Canada releases 50 million pounds from maple syrup reserve amid global shortage
– Peloton Is Stuck, Just Like the Rest of Us
– The most striking images of 2021
– Lord of the Rings’ Gollum is a singular performance without a sole author
– How to Decide What Happens to Your Data When You Die
– Why Curiosity Is Better Than Being Smart?
– How an Excel TikToker Manifested Her Way to Making Six Figures a Day
– When You Can’t Change the World, Change Your Feelings
5 VIDEOS + Rudolph
LET THERE BE SOUP THIS WEEKEND!
