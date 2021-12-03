Dec 3, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 659

the-friday-shirk-report

 

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
When you simultaneously win and lose
My hopes and dreams, ages 13-30
The perfect cat costume doesn’t exi..
Fridge lightbulb and felt pads on all chairs
FYI
Please?
The most majestic thing you will see this week
Swiss Army hammer
This guy, casually collecting lava samples
At 174 ft, this is the tallest building in South Dakota
This reply killed me
We’ve come full circle
You know it’s choppy on the ocean when
Never break character
Maybe, maybe, maybe
Dad leaves review after visiting daughter’s kitchen
It’s soup season
Have a good one
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

The Most Frequently Used Emoji of 2021
Why 11 Babies Have Been Born in Antarctica
Canada releases 50 million pounds from maple syrup reserve amid global shortage
Peloton Is Stuck, Just Like the Rest of Us
The most striking images of 2021
Lord of the Rings’ Gollum is a singular performance without a sole author
How to Decide What Happens to Your Data When You Die
Why Curiosity Is Better Than Being Smart?
How an Excel TikToker Manifested Her Way to Making Six Figures a Day
When You Can’t Change the World, Change Your Feelings

 

5 VIDEOS + Rudolph

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LET THERE BE SOUP THIS WEEKEND!

 

my body is a thermos for soup tweet The Shirk Report – Volume 659

 

