The Shirk Report – Volume 668

Friday!
Straight talk
The best way to control babies
Feeling understood by a thrift store item
Next-Level Accuracy
Windshield in Romania
INSTANT KARMA
Expectation vs. Reality
Iridescent mole
Teen translation
Spiderman would be a lot less cool if he didn’t live in New York
Frost pattern in rock hollow
She’s got this
Why aren’t there playgrounds for adults?
You gotta love a clean edit
Impressive career path
Triple BMX backflip
Leaked chart showing Apple’s Q4 earnings breakdown
Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial
This Man Found and Tasted an Unknown Fungus on a Twinkie in his Basement
How Much Americans Make
Travel Influencers Share Their Biggest Travel Mistakes (So You Don’t Make Them Too)
Which drugs should be legal?
11 of the Most Dazzling Hoards Ever Discovered
June was probably the worst time to be a dinosaur. Here’s why we know
How Did Calvin from ‘Calvin and Hobbes’ End Up as the Most Popular Obscene Bumper Sticker of All Time?
How Fan Communities Can Help Create a ‘Middle Class’ of Artists and Content Creators
8 Emerald Engagement Rings Inspired by Megan Fox
This Guy Sent the Craziest Breakup Text in the History of Texting

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

