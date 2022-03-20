20 Interesting Products That Help Solve Modern Problems
It can be hard to keep up with all the incredible new products that flood the market.
So take a look at these to whet your appetite and to inspire you to seek out new advancements to help to improve your life.
1. Sign language advancement.
Pretty amazing.
2. The last time you opened your bottle.
Helps you keep track.
A pill bottle that keeps track of when it was last opened from NewProductPorn
3. Can’t even tell.
Pretty wild.
Ordinary glass panels can act as solar panels when a layer of nanoparticles is sandwiched between two panes. This could help us take advantage of solar energy in cities where space for solar panels may be limited. from NewProductPorn
4. A foldable house.
That’s new!
5. Battery-free cell phone.
Very interesting.
First Battery-free Cellphone By University Of Washington Engineers from NewProductPorn
6. Great idea.
Brilliant execution.
Israel Antonio Briseño Carmona, a student at Coahuila Autonomous University, was inspired to develop a self-repairing road pavement material from recycled rubber tires as a means of addressing Mexico’s notoriously deteriorated roads. from NewProductPorn
7. Glass cleaner.
Right in your pocket.
8. If this is what you’re looking for.
Some people want this.
The Infinity Burial Suit is put on the deceased to cleanse the body and soil of toxins, delivers nutrients from body to surrounding plants, and speed up the decomposing process. from NewProductPorn
9. Helps you avoid facial recognition.
This is hepful.
Hong Kong : wearable face projector to avoid face recognition from NewProductPorn
10. Random ATM codes every time.
For protection.
This Keypad that randomizes the numbers every time so you can’t tell password by hand movements from NewProductPorn
11. Electric motorcycle.
Looks cool, too.
A badass looking motorcycle that’s electric from NewProductPorn
12. You might want one of these.
Looks comfortable.
This Chair for People Who Love To Sit Cross-Legged from NewProductPorn
13. Sustainable energy.
Going green.
A device that transforms rotten fruit and vegetables into clean, renewable electricity. from NewProductPorn
14. Webbed fingers for swimming.
Get around faster.
15. Turns anything into pure water.
Even cola!
This Water Purifier Can Even Turn Diet Cola Into Pure Water. from NewProductPorn
16. Stop buying toothbrushes.
Just replace the bristles.
Toothbrush with replaceable bristles so you don’t have to keep buying a new handle from NewProductPorn
17. Google Maps on foot.
Another way to do it.
18. Be needing these for a while.
Might as well make them biodegradable.
These face masks are made from biodegradable Abaca leaf fibers and could replace plastic ones. from NewProductPorn
19. This is wild.
Gaming and chicken combined.
Just when you think this year can’t get any weirder, KFC drops a gaming console! from NewProductPorn
20. Zero gravity work station.
Hang loose.
Categories: DESIGN
Tags: · convenience, modern products, products, stopping