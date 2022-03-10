A Multilingual News Reporter Covers Ukraine Story in Six Different Languages
Phillip Crowther is a reporter for The Associated Press GMS and his coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been making a lot of waves for one very big reason: he’s covering the unfolding events in six different languages.
Crowther is the son of a British father and a German mother and he grew up in the United Kingdom and in Luxembourg. His unique background led him to have a very strong handle on different languages.
In the video above, Crowther reported on the invasion of Ukraine in the following languages: English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.
Crowther is based in Washington, D.C. and he focuses his reporting on American foreign policy and current affaris.
