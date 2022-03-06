Mar 14, 2022
6 Great Photos that Won Flickr’s “Your Best Shot” Competition
Flickr’s annual “Your Best Shot” competition winners were chosen recently out of over 13,500 submissions and the six big winners are below.
Take a look! They’re really great!
Also, be sure to check out the Honorable Mentions page, as well.
1. “Swarm of Intelligence” by Gabriele Winter
2. “Warbird, cockpit, airplanes, planes, aircraft, vintage” by Dan Anderson
3. “The Duke” by Ting ting Chen
4. “3/9 Melpomene” by Amanda Powell
5. “Electric Storm over rural Saskatchewan – Reedited” by Shannon Bileski
6. “Sun Serpent” by Sean Gravem
