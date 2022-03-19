A Dairy Queen Manager Wrote up an Employee Who Walked Out Mid-Shift…and They Used a Cake to Do It
A manager at a Dairy Queen restaurant raised some eyebrows when it was revealed on TikTok that they wrote up an employee…on a cake…
The post was taken down, but this is the image of it, and it’s pretty impressive.
And folks took to Twitter to share their thoughts about what the manager did to this employee.
Here’s what they had to say.
So you light up this fifteen year old kid on TikTok? Who is being the responsible adult then? If my manager ever fucking called me out like that on TikTok on a cake or not, I’d be headed to corporate ethics so fast your head would spin. Also…https://t.co/Mfay7MU286
— J. Hicks 🇺🇦 (@lenixtweet) February 12, 2022
…the kid is 15! She’s out here saying it’s unlike him. He’s 15! A teenager. It’s unlike him? You must not have been a teen in awhile or know many. Teens are very hot and cold day to day. Puberty will do that to you. Also if he’s stated you were annoying I’m wondering…
— J. Hicks 🇺🇦 (@lenixtweet) February 12, 2022
…how many times you pestered him before he had enough and just left? Maybe he was busy doing other things? And if you were that concerned about a spill, clean it up yourself or get someone else to do it. Then call him into an office and correct him, don’t print it on a cake…
— J. Hicks 🇺🇦 (@lenixtweet) February 12, 2022
…and put it all over the internet. For gawd sakes. 🙄🤦🏻♂️
— J. Hicks 🇺🇦 (@lenixtweet) February 12, 2022
Favorite??
I’d ask for promotion & then quit right after..
This is a fucked up game, please be happy with me after I punish you, I made it public & public approved so you have to think it’s sweet Because it’s on a cake, but still shitty.. https://t.co/5Kju1cRJHE
— BlackSuedeShoes (@Yo_dasHerOva_ri) February 13, 2022
