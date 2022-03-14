Old iPhones Could Be Worth More Than $20,000
You might want to look around your closets and your attic if you think you have some old iPhones, iPods, and Mac computers…because some of those pieces of technology could not be worth a whole lot of money.
And the reason is that, even though some of these things might not work well or even at all anymore, they are now considered collector’s items.
In fact, according to one article, a first-generation iPhone still in the packaging can be worth as much as a whopping $24,000.
And an original iPod classic can go for as much as $49,000. One of the red and black iPods that Apple released in a partnership with the band U2 once sold for $90,000.
If you do find any of these artifacts and decide to sell them, remember that you should reset to the factory settings and erase all your passwords.
