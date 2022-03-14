Mar 14, 2022
People Are Divided on Whether This TikTokker’s Snow Hack Is Helpful or Not
Everyone wants to save time and effort on those cold mornings when snow has fallen the night before because it takes time to scrape your windows and brush all the fluffy white stuff off of your car.
And a TikTok user in New York City decided to try a new method for keeping their car relatively snow-free during the winter months.
Take a look at the video.
@whatisnewyorkofficial Anyone else ever try this? #whatisnewyork #fyp #foryoupage #iloveny #lifehack #snowhack #nyc #newyorkcity ♬ original sound – WhatIsNewYork
While it might look like a decent idea on the surface, some TikTok users had some questions about this process.
Here’s how a few of them reacted.
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags: · car, cars, cold weather, driving in winter, life hack, life hacks, snow, snow hack, winter