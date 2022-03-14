Mar 14, 2022

People Are Divided on Whether This TikTokker’s Snow Hack Is Helpful or Not

Everyone wants to save time and effort on those cold mornings when snow has fallen the night before because it takes time to scrape your windows and brush all the fluffy white stuff off of your car.

And a TikTok user in New York City decided to try a new method for keeping their car relatively snow-free during the winter months.

Take a look at the video.

@whatisnewyorkofficial Anyone else ever try this? #whatisnewyork #fyp #foryoupage #iloveny #lifehack #snowhack #nyc #newyorkcity ♬ original sound – WhatIsNewYork

While it might look like a decent idea on the surface, some TikTok users had some questions about this process.

Here’s how a few of them reacted.

Screen Shot 2022 03 10 at 1.39.23 PM People Are Divided on Whether This TikTokker’s Snow Hack Is Helpful or Not

Photo Credit: TikTok

Screen Shot 2022 03 10 at 1.39.34 PM People Are Divided on Whether This TikTokker’s Snow Hack Is Helpful or Not

Photo Credit: TikTok

Screen Shot 2022 03 10 at 1.39.46 PM People Are Divided on Whether This TikTokker’s Snow Hack Is Helpful or Not

Photo Credit: TikTok

Screen Shot 2022 03 10 at 1.39.54 PM People Are Divided on Whether This TikTokker’s Snow Hack Is Helpful or Not

Photo Credit: TikTok

Screen Shot 2022 03 10 at 1.40.00 PM People Are Divided on Whether This TikTokker’s Snow Hack Is Helpful or Not

Photo Credit: TikTok

twistedsifter on facebook People Are Divided on Whether This TikTokker’s Snow Hack Is Helpful or Not

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter