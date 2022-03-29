This Map Shows How Much Money You Have to Make to Afford a Home in Each State
A website called HowMuch.net created a handy map that shows how much money you have to make to afford an average home in each state in America.
The folks who created the graphic came up with the salary for each state based on a 30-year mortgage with a 10% down payment.
As you can imagine, there are some major differences between the different states.
The high end of the map shows that you need to have a salary of $138,440 to afford to buy the average home in Washington, D.C. In fact, there are several states in the northeast that are pricey, including New York ($91,720) and Massachusetts ($101,320).
Predictably, the west coast also has some high numbers.
To be able to afford the average home in California, you need to make $120,120 and, Oregon and Washington both come in at more than $87,000.
In the middle of the country, Colorado is expensive as well at $100,200.
The south and the midwest have the lowest numbers, including Kansas at $43,160, Arkansas at $41,040, and Alabama coming in at $47,960.
Take a look at the map below to get all the details.
