Mar 29, 2022

This Map Shows How Much Money You Have to Make to Afford a Home in Each State

A website called HowMuch.net created a handy map that shows how much money you have to make to afford an average home in each state in America.

The folks who created the graphic came up with the salary for each state based on a 30-year mortgage with a 10% down payment.

As you can imagine, there are some major differences between the different states.

The high end of the map shows that you need to have a salary of $138,440 to afford to buy the average home in Washington, D.C. In fact, there are several states in the northeast that are pricey, including New York ($91,720) and Massachusetts ($101,320).

Screen Shot 2022 03 30 at 1.11.38 PM This Map Shows How Much Money You Have to Make to Afford a Home in Each State

Predictably, the west coast also has some high numbers.

To be able to afford the average home in California, you need to make $120,120 and, Oregon and Washington both come in at more than $87,000.

Screen Shot 2022 03 30 at 1.11.14 PM This Map Shows How Much Money You Have to Make to Afford a Home in Each State

In the middle of the country, Colorado is expensive as well at $100,200.

Screen Shot 2022 03 30 at 1.11.21 PM This Map Shows How Much Money You Have to Make to Afford a Home in Each State

The south and the midwest have the lowest numbers, including Kansas at $43,160, Arkansas at $41,040, and Alabama coming in at $47,960.

Screen Shot 2022 03 30 at 1.11.51 PM This Map Shows How Much Money You Have to Make to Afford a Home in Each State

Take a look at the map below to get all the details.

salary need to afford home 2018 8426 This Map Shows How Much Money You Have to Make to Afford a Home in Each State

Photo Credit: HowMuchNet

