Mar 26, 2022

Woman Rants About Her Boss Asking Her to Work After a Devastating Life Event

You would think that a loved one passing away would be grounds for a worker getting at least a little bit of time off…but that isn’t the way it always works out.

And a woman took to video platform TikTok to quit her job when her boss contacted her one day.

First, here’s the initial text from her boss, which is actually very nice.

1b 3tnqBK Woman Rants About Her Boss Asking Her to Work After a Devastating Life Event

Photo Credit: Someecards

Yeah… but then he said something really dumb.

1c fPBg0N Woman Rants About Her Boss Asking Her to Work After a Devastating Life Event

Photo Credit: Someecards

That’s right. He asked her to work after her mom passed away.

Take a look at the video and see what she had to say.

@thatcountryahhblackgirltold y’all i was gon quit:)♬ Happiest Year – Jaymes Young

Did TikTok have something to say? Oh yes they did!

screen shot 2022 02 01 at 14141 pm urQgnH Woman Rants About Her Boss Asking Her to Work After a Devastating Life Event

Photo Credit: Someecards

screen shot 2022 02 01 at 14302 pm BRYhMa Woman Rants About Her Boss Asking Her to Work After a Devastating Life Event

Photo Credit: Someecards

screen shot 2022 02 01 at 14344 pm v4WkQz Woman Rants About Her Boss Asking Her to Work After a Devastating Life Event

Photo Credit: Someecards

twistedsifter on facebook Woman Rants About Her Boss Asking Her to Work After a Devastating Life Event

Categories: CURRENT EVENTS, FUNNY
Tags: · , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter