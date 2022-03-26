Mar 26, 2022
Woman Rants About Her Boss Asking Her to Work After a Devastating Life Event
You would think that a loved one passing away would be grounds for a worker getting at least a little bit of time off…but that isn’t the way it always works out.
And a woman took to video platform TikTok to quit her job when her boss contacted her one day.
First, here’s the initial text from her boss, which is actually very nice.
Yeah… but then he said something really dumb.
That’s right. He asked her to work after her mom passed away.
Take a look at the video and see what she had to say.
@thatcountryahhblackgirltold y’all i was gon quit:)♬ Happiest Year – Jaymes Young
Did TikTok have something to say? Oh yes they did!
