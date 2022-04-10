Apr 28, 2022

10 Products That TikTok Users Say Are Great

If you’re in the market for some new products, these 10 folks on TikTok have you covered.

Watch the videos below to see what has caught their eyes lately.

Links to the products are included below.

1. Soap pump dispenser and sponge holder

Buy it HERE.

@toponlinefinds A kitchen must have!✨ #amazon #amazonfinds #founditonamazon #bestpurchaseever #kitchenhacks #kitchentips #LetsCook #momsoftiktok #tiktokmom #over30 ♬ Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) – Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

2. A fun windshield sun shade

Buy it HERE.

@n0tmarissa Caprice is looking her best, 10/10 purchase #carspixar #kachow #lightningmcqueen ♬ Life is a Highway – Rascal Flatts

3. A creative board game

Buy it HERE.

@boredboardgames ✨aesthetic✨ #canvas #boardgame #art #artgame #painting #painter #paintgame #DuetDoWet #TeamofTomorrow #games #gamenight #newgame #cozygame #fyp ♬ Spring – Aesthetic Sounds

4. Dry food dispensers

Buy it HERE.

@teresalauracaruso My favorite Amazon products: part 27! 😍 which is your fave? #retailtherapy #amazon #amazonfinds #founditonamazon #amazonmusthaves #tiktokreviews ♬ original sound – Teresa Caruso

5. L’Oreal Fresh Wear Foundation

Buy it HERE.

@juliarosemondbeauty TikTok Made Me Buy It! @lorealparis Infallible Power Foundation #infalliblefoundationinapowder #lorealinfalliblepowderfoundation #drugstoremakeup ♬ original sound – Julia | Makeup & Beauty

6. Mounted toothbrush holder

Buy it HERE.

@toponlinefinds Cool bathroom finds!✨ #amazon #amazonfinds #founditonamazon #lifehacks #hacks #onlineshopping #bathroomcheck #NotOneThing #lifetips #bathroom #foryou ♬ Stay At Home – Kyler Fisher

7. Bamboo cutting board with accessories

Buy it HERE.

@kaelimaee by far the coolest cutting board yet!! #fyp #foryoupage #asmr #asmrsounds #food #foodtiktok #ThanksandGiving #WhenRiftanSays #mealprep ♬ original sound – kaeli mae

8. Lint remover

Buy it HERE.

@morgan.bianchi_TikTok Made me buy it♬ original sound – Morgan Bianchi

9. Wet dry vacuum cleaner and mop

Buy it HERE.

@sarahmcglory Dear #bissellcrosswave Please sponsor me. Unfortunately I can create daily content for you 🥵 #cleantok #cleanfloors #doghair ♬ original sound – Sarah

10. Inflatable hot tub

Buy it HERE.

@onesizefunsize87 Working on a budget, but so far so good 😊 #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt #colemansaluspa #30Bucks #Tent #BackYardCamping #MiniOasis #Fyp #fypシ #HotTub ♬ Hit It – Yung Skrrt

