Apr 10, 2022

A Duck Named Wrinkle Ran the New York City Marathon

Who says only humans are allowed to run in the iconic New York City Marathon?

Well, that old rule has now gone out the window because a duck named Wrinkle ran the marathon on November 7, 2021.

 

Wrinkle trained with her owner indoors and outdoors for the big race since she was a little baby duckling.

And, as you can see in the video below, Wrinkle did a great job on her big day.

We hope to see her at the marathon again next year in The Big Apple!

The Sifter