A Farmer Filmed His Amish Co-worker’s Reaction to “Weird Al” Yankovic’s “Amish Paradise”
If you’ve ever wondered what an actual Amish person thinks about “Weird Al” Yankovic’s parody song “Amish Paradise“, you’re about to find out.
A man shared a video of how his Amish co-worker reacted to the song and it’s pretty darn wholesome because the guy obviously got a big kick out of it.
@zackk2009 #amishtiktok ♬ original sound – Zack Tidrick336
The video went viral in a huge way and people spoke up about this Amish fella.
One viewer said “The fact that he is winning the internet without saying anything and eating is everything.
And another person added about the man who didn’t speak, “He gives us so little but SO MUCH.”
And one TikTokker said, “We need more Amish TikTok.”
Well done, sir.
