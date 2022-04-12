A Nurse’s Video Went Viral After She Said Working at Target Pays More Than Her Job
A nurse shared a video on TikTok to address that some Target stores have supposedly increased their starting pay to $24 per hour.
In the viral video, she puts away her stethoscope and mouths “that’ll do it”, hinting that she’s done with working as a nurse.
@thatnurseriley @target where should I send my resume? #nurse #nursesoftiktok #fyp #greenscreen #targetfinds #targetmusthaves ♬ original sound – prettyaxme
Because the video garnered so many views, people shared their thoughts about it.
Some folks called the $24 per hour wage. One said, “me, as a Target employee, wondering where my 24 per hour is.”
Another added, “Up to $24/r only in certain cities and certain positions. Target also doesn’t guarantee full time hours.”
One individual made it clear where they stand: “As someone who works at Target, it’s a PR stunt. Don’t believe a word they say.”
But others believe the numbers. One person said, “To think I started as an RN on an understaffed med surgery floor for less. More than what I make.. bye medical field.”
An article by NPR confirmed that Target store wages are $15-$24 so the $24 is the high end of the scale.
