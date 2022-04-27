A Teacher Shared the Rude Text Messages She Received From an Entitled Parent

Teaching is hard work and sometimes teachers have to deal with issues outside the classroom from parents who definitely fall into the “Entitled” category.

A teacher shared a text message exchange she had with a parent on Imgur who doesn’t seem to understand why her daughter is falling behind in school.

Read this thread and see what happened.

Right off the bat, it’s pretty obvious that this woman is pretty angry.

And the teacher responded in a professional manner.

And then the mother added. that she didn’t want the teacher contacting her husband.

The teacher told the mom that her daughter was clearly not making a good effort to succeed in her class…and it didn’t sound like the parents were making much of an effort, either.

And then she had the nerve to say that the teacher should be coming over to their house to help her daughter.

The teacher pointed out that doing that is obviously not an option.

The mother got even angrier and had the audacity to call the teacher lazy.

Folks who read the text exchange had some thoughts about the situation.

One person said “The teacher was being polite, professional and as considerate as possible… I don’t think I could’ve maintained that all the way through.”

And another added, “That is a sh**ty parent.”

Another individual said “Typical bad parent behavior. They love to blame others for their own problems and insecurities.”