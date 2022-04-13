A TikTok Video About a No-Topping Pizza From Domino’s Went Viral
Of course, you’re allowed to order anything you want from whatever restaurant you please, but why would anyone order a pizza…with no toppings?
A worker at Domino’s named Beth shared a video on TikTok where she is seen laughing as she prepares a pizza with no toppings. And that means no cheese or sauce, either.
In the caption on the video, Beth said “Sometimes you get strange orders at Domino’s.”
@beth_dutton Some times you get strange orders at dominos. #pizza ♬ Oh No – Kreepa
Folks on TikTok who saw the video shared their thoughts.
One person said, “not gonna lie… that still looks good.”
Another viewer had an idea of what happened when they said that “some people like to use their own sauce and toppings but prefer a better crust.”
And another individual said “I have def ordered this. So many food allergies, aversions and lifestyles in my house.”
Who knew?!?!