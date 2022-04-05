Apr 5, 2022

A Woman Threw A Quinceanera Party for Her Dog and It Was a Big Hit

A lot of people treat their pets like family members and a woman named Tracy Nguyen definitely falls into that category.

Nguyen recently celebrated her dog Daisy’s 15th birthday by throwing the Chihuahua a quinceanera party.

 

A quinceanera is a party in Latina culture that celebrates a girl’s 15th birthday and is supposed to mark the time when a girl enters into womanhood.

Nguyen’s quinceanera party for Daisy saw the pooch wearing a tiara and a dress just like a 15-year-old girl would wear at her own celebration. Daisy even had her own special cake made for the occasion.

One Twitter user was nice enough to write a poem for Daisy to celebrate her special day.

And another person was obviously very moved by the spectacle.

Maybe all dogs that make it to 15-years-old deserve a celebration like this!

