A Woman Threw A Quinceanera Party for Her Dog and It Was a Big Hit
A lot of people treat their pets like family members and a woman named Tracy Nguyen definitely falls into that category.
Nguyen recently celebrated her dog Daisy’s 15th birthday by throwing the Chihuahua a quinceanera party.
View this post on Instagram
A quinceanera is a party in Latina culture that celebrates a girl’s 15th birthday and is supposed to mark the time when a girl enters into womanhood.
Nguyen’s quinceanera party for Daisy saw the pooch wearing a tiara and a dress just like a 15-year-old girl would wear at her own celebration. Daisy even had her own special cake made for the occasion.
today is Daisy’s 15th birthday 🙂 pic.twitter.com/GeViYiAg6k
— 🌼 (@aznbbgoth) March 1, 2022
we had a quince for her and bought a lil dress and tiara and it was a blast 🥺💗 pic.twitter.com/egIgaMXfNI
— 🌼 (@aznbbgoth) March 1, 2022
One Twitter user was nice enough to write a poem for Daisy to celebrate her special day.
Happy Birthday Daisy! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/wBqUFR5Am2
— bradypoems (@bradypoems) March 1, 2022
And another person was obviously very moved by the spectacle.
She looks so elegant and so happy and that little paw on the table I’m gonna cry!! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/TLcArbaDB4
— Asya 🕸 (@17Louboutin) March 1, 2022
Maybe all dogs that make it to 15-years-old deserve a celebration like this!
