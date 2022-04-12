Apr 12, 2022
After This Woman’s Husband Passed Away, She Had to Tell His Mistress the Bad News
A woman named Bridgette Davis took to TikTok to share what she learned about her husband after he passed away…and it was not pleasant.
Davis found out her deceased husband was not faithful to her and the video she posted on TikTok shows a text message exchange she had with her husband’s mistress.
Take a look.
@bridgettedavis08There is a lot to unpack here.♬ Crazy – Patsy Cline
Folks on TikTok had some feelings about this.
This person said it was nice of Davis to tell her that he had passed away.
And another viewer said that the abrupt response from Davis was entertaining.
One person had a hot take for all the women who were defending the mistress.
And this viewer said Davis should have just ghosted this woman.