Apr 12, 2022

After This Woman’s Husband Passed Away, She Had to Tell His Mistress the Bad News

A woman named Bridgette Davis took to TikTok to share what she learned about her husband after he passed away…and it was not pleasant.

Davis found out her deceased husband was not faithful to her and the video she posted on TikTok shows a text message exchange she had with her husband’s mistress.

Take a look.

@bridgettedavis08There is a lot to unpack here.♬ Crazy – Patsy Cline

Folks on TikTok had some feelings about this.

This person said it was nice of Davis to tell her that he had passed away.

Screen Shot 2022 04 10 at 7.44.25 PM After This Woman’s Husband Passed Away, She Had to Tell His Mistress the Bad News

Photo Credit: TikTok

And another viewer said that the abrupt response from Davis was entertaining.

Screen Shot 2022 04 10 at 7.44.40 PM After This Woman’s Husband Passed Away, She Had to Tell His Mistress the Bad News

Photo Credit: TikTok

One person had a hot take for all the women who were defending the mistress.

Screen Shot 2022 04 10 at 7.44.46 PM After This Woman’s Husband Passed Away, She Had to Tell His Mistress the Bad News

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this viewer said Davis should have just ghosted this woman.

Screen Shot 2022 04 10 at 7.44.53 PM After This Woman’s Husband Passed Away, She Had to Tell His Mistress the Bad News

Photo Credit: TikTok

