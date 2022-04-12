Apr 12, 2022

Gen Z Company Went Viral for How Its Employees Sign Off in Their Emails

The times they are a changin’…

And that’s definitely true for how Gen Z folks sign off on their emails.

A company in Los Angeles called NinetyEight that brands itself as a Gen Z company recently went viral for the way that some of its employees end their emails.

Long gone are the days of “Best Regards”, this is apparently the future…

Screen Shot 2022 04 10 at 7.39.37 PM Gen Z Company Went Viral for How Its Employees Sign Off in Their Emails

Photo Credit: TikTok

And here’s another example from an employee named Gia.

Screen Shot 2022 04 10 at 7.39.46 PM Gen Z Company Went Viral for How Its Employees Sign Off in Their Emails

Photo Credit: TikTok

And Natalie seemed a little bit uncertain about the way she ended things, but it’s still unusual.

Screen Shot 2022 04 10 at 7.39.53 PM Gen Z Company Went Viral for How Its Employees Sign Off in Their Emails

Photo Credit: TikTok

And finally, a NinetyEight employee named Brian definitely has his own style.

Screen Shot 2022 04 10 at 7.40.01 PM Gen Z Company Went Viral for How Its Employees Sign Off in Their Emails

Photo Credit: TikTok

One commenter who admitted they are a Millennial responded and said, “I love it!!! Can’t wait for Gen Z to replace all boring Boomers. As a Millennial, I don’t see why we have to be so formal. I love this Gen Z vibe 😂.”

Another added, “I’d read all of my emails if they were like this.”

Here’s the video from TikTok that went viral.

Take a look.

@ninetyeightlaBryant is a menace on gmail fr♬ Borderline – Tame Impala

