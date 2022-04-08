Plus-Size Model Gets Real About the Upsetting Realities of Her Job
Karoline Bjørnelykke is a model from Norway who has gained a big following on TikTok after she talked about how she went from being considered a high-fashion model to a plus-size model.
@coolquinn The fact that I’m plus size in the modeling industry is beyond me #plussizemodel #fyp #wlw ♬ hot people is using this sound – sol
In this video, Bjørnelykke told viewers that she has to use padding on modeling shoots for brands that use plus sizes because these are not sizes that she usually fits into. She says this creates unrealistic and impossible standards because of how thin her face appears in these photos compared to her body after she uses the padding.
Bjørnelykke added that these companies should just use real plus-size models for these shoots instead of deceiving people like they do.
@coolquinnBased on questions for my video “from skinny to plus size” with 3M views, link in comments ➡️♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
In an interview about why she decided to speak out about this practice, Bjørnelykke said, “I’m honest by nature and don’t see why this should be kept a secret by the industry. I think plus-size women deserve to know what goes on behind closed doors, and maybe they can feel a little less shit about themselves for not looking like the plus-size models they buy clothes from.”
