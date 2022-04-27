Apr 27, 2022
This Woman Rates the Things Her Cat Brings to Her While She Sits on the Couch
If you’re into all things adorable, you’re in for a big treat today.
A woman named Taryn Troutman shared videos rating the items that her cat Coconut likes to bring to her.
In the first video, Troutman ranks a bunch of items from 1 to 10 that Coconut presents to her while she sits on the couch, including a green bean, a hair tie, and a silverware set.
There’s even a part two where Troutman again rates Coconut’s delivery skills when the clever kitty brings her items such as a toy snake and a salt packet.
As an added bonus, here’s another video of Troutman rating Coconut’s sleeping positions.
I think this cat has a future in show business, don’t you…?