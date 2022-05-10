10 People Who Literally Didn’t Know the Titanic Was A Real Ship
Did you know that the Titanic was a real ship and the blockbuster movie made about it in 1997 is based on real events? I really, really hope you said YES to that question.
Because apparently there are some people out there who have no idea that this really happened.
*facepalm*
1.
Nah I was shocked when I found out the titanic was a real life event lol always thought it was just a movie
— ish(jacksavagebox) (@Jacksavagebox) April 15, 2022
2.
tbt when i thought this was just a long fictional movie and did not know it was an actual real life tragic event 🤡 like i just found out the titanic was real within the last few years i stg https://t.co/grOHsVVYx6
— penny lane (@_crybabydiaries) April 15, 2022
3.
could you imagine if anything like titanic (1997) really happened? insane imo
— rob from online (unofficial) 📱 (@robfromonline) January 14, 2022
4.
just found out the titanic was based on real events???
— cowgirl iarrod (@4FCUR) April 10, 2022
5.
My little sister who is 21 years old just asked me if the Titanic was real and if it really happened like that. 😂🤦🏻♂️
— Mark (@FreeTone_) March 27, 2022
6.
I thought the Titanic was just a movie. I didn’t know it was real tho.
— tiffany (@radtiffxny) April 6, 2012
7.
Hey guys did you know the titanic was a REAL ship?! #mindblown
— Masazumi (@MasazumiKobata) April 14, 2012
8.
love that movie, but can you imagine if the Titanic was real
— Doctor Hurdy Gurdy (@NotReallyaDr) April 15, 2022
9.
At my big age I still don’t know if the Titanic really happened, and I could easily look it up but I don’t want to.
— Bucky Done Barnes (@BUHRIEEE) March 22, 2022
10.
Whoa. Whoa-whoa-whoa. Whoa. Titanic was a real boat that really sank? People really died?! OMG
— towandaa (@towandaa_) April 9, 2012