A Bunch of Dance Sequences From Old Movies Put Together With “Uptown Funk”
Some songs get stuck in the heads of pretty much everyone on the planet and they just stay there.
And “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars is definitely one of those songs that seems to be EVERYWHERE.
Here’s a refresher in case you haven’t heard it in a while.
The hit song was given the mashup treatment and used as the soundtrack for people dancing in 100 different movies.
And after seeing that mashup video, a film preservation proponent named Michael Binder took it upon himself to make his own version using clips of people dancing only from the Golden Age of Hollywood.
None of the clips are from films made after 1953 and Binder used footage from such films as Singin’ in the Rain, Anchors Aweigh, Royal Wedding, and dozens of others.
Check out the video that Binder made below.
It’s a lot of fun!
